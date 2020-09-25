ONE PIECE: a beautiful and regal Boa Hancock in Chiha cosplay

Pirate Empress Boa Hancock has pierced the hearts of many ONE PIECE characters, with the exception of Luffy’s. Virtually almost every man who meets her is fascinated by her and it is precisely on this that she leverages part of her power. Transcending the cellulose pages, many cosplays have managed to reproduce the beauty of women.

Over time we have presented many Boa Hancock themed cosplay, one of which belonged to Chiha6170, a Japanese cosplayer. His realization of the ONE PIECE girl was very faithful and turns out to be one of the most appreciated. The girl is back in the world of ONE PIECE with another cosplay, not even to say always about Boa Hancock.

Unlike last time, this new photo focuses on Boa Hancock in the red dress, as we first saw her at Amazon Lily. And the palace of his kingdom is the background in a photo that seems to want capturing not only her beauty and sensuality but also her royalty. Over 20000 likes won, lots of comments of appreciation and a continuous bounce on various themed pages.

The Japanese has once again proved capable of preparing a great cosplay of Boa Hancock which surely would be able to petrify you. And for fans who would like to always have her with them, a 1: 1 statue of Boa Hancock was made.