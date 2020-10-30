ONE PIECE 994: Yamato’s determination and Queen’s dirty game

The ONE PIECE Fire Festival has arrived. In the manga, the long-awaited day is bringing celebration and flames. In particular the latter, due to the attack of the alliance between pirates and samurai. The protagonists are successfully infiltrated Onigashima and they have begun a battle that will be destined to go down in history.

The chapter 994 of ONE PIECE confirms the various current battlefields. As Kiku recovers thanks to Kin’emon’s intervention, Kaido continues to admire the samurai’s resolve and their respect towards death. Returning to the human version, he prepares for the rest of the fight while the Red Sheaths confirm that they have no intention of dying against him.

On the stage, the Oni of ice continue to do battle infecting anyone, including friends and enemies. The panic increases as Chopper analyzes the characteristics and reveals that he does not have the time and peace of mind to create an antidote. However, he knows that the enemies have one and by starting with that they may be able to contain the damage. In fact, Queen reveals that the Ice Oni will die within an hour and gives the antidote to Apoo. However, the musical pirate must be able to resist an hour without losing the antidote, otherwise he will die. Everyone They then start chasing Apoo.

While Luffy, Sanji and Jinbe continue the climb by also breaking down apparently strong headliners, the other front at stake is that of Yamato and Sasaki. Yamato talks about when he witnessed Shinobu’s execution and words twenty years ago, confirming that he wants to protect Momonosuke even at the cost of his life. ONE PIECE 995 will arrive in two weeks due to Eiichiro Oda’s break.