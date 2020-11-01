ONE PIECE 994: Yamato descends into battle, begins a new fight?

Following some exciting chapters of ONE PIECE in which the author showed us all the power of the samurai, now it seems that it is Kaido’s daughter who unleash all her strength.

In recent weeks we have witnessed the fight between the Red Sheaths and the Emperor Kaido, seeing, among the pages of ONE PIECE, the first unleash a new technique and then, in the most recent chapter, observing the second counterattack.

The latest publication in the Shonen Jump magazine of the manga by Eiichiro oda continues the narration of the war of Onigashima, in particular in the last pages we witness what could be the beginning of a new clash. While Momonosuke e Shinobu cercano di fuggire from the fighting area, the latter is hit in an attempt to protect the legitimate shogun by remaining knocked down and vulnerable. In his defense Yamato intervenes proving to the ninja that he really sided with them and then knocks down one of the opponents with a powerful blow from his club. Observing the scene, however, he is present Sasaki, one of the Tobiroppos. The chapter ends, therefore, with the sixteenth Oden who after announcing her real name declares herself ready to die for Momonosuke.

Here is another of our more general in-depth analysis of the recent chapter of ONE PIECE. Do you think we will see Yamato clash with Sasaki in the next pages? Write it to us in a comment.