ONE PIECE 994 spoiler: Yamato’s declaration arrives

We are only on Tuesday, but the various leakers who take care of posting the various advances of ONE PIECE on the net are already in turmoil. After the first news dating back to yesterday, that is the break of ONE PIECE, and today, that is the title of ONE PIECE 994, there are other news.

Let’s see together i first spoilers of ONE PIECE 994 that summarize the new information, unfortunately without images but with some sketches that summarize what will happen. It returns to the battle of the dome with Kin’emon using his fire technique to cauterize Kiku’s severe wound. Kaido has always liked the essence of a samurai and how death completes a man’s life. He then returns to his human version, thus abandoning the dragon one.

Luffy, Sanji and Jinbe continue their climb but still encounter many high-ranking Headliners, but they manage to get by for now. In the square instead we see that Queen’s bullets are possessing both enemies and allies. Chopper thinks Queen has the antidote and calamity is seen giving Apoo a dose of it. The latter must not make her fall into enemy hands otherwise he will be mercilessly executed by Queen. But everyone begins to chase him.

You go back to clash between Yamato and Sasaki. Yamato is dealing with some low-level pirates by also blocking attacks directed at Momonosuke with his own body. The child asks why he said Oden’s name before, when Yamato returns to the title sentence saying “My other name is Yamato and I can die for you!”. With this statement, yes concludes chapter 994 of ONE PIECE.