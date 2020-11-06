ONE PIECE 994: a look at the original drawings by Eiiciro Oda

The battle looms over Onigashima and, while the samurai clash with the pirates, we readers have the opportunity to take a look at the original plates of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE without any changes made by the editor.

The famous manga by Eiichiro Oda has come to what appears to be the climax of the story. After a flashback that revealed incredible parts of the story prior to the events narrated, also concerning the famous pirate king, currently the narrative has led to a war on the island of Onigashima between the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts led by Kaido and an alliance made up of several pirates, including the Straw Hat crew, mink and samurai.

Through Tweet reported at the end of the news we can see the photos of what would be the original drawings drawn by the author. In first image we can see the first table of the representative chapter Kaido, in its dragon form, e Kiku, after having suffered the attack of the emperor who deprived her of the arm, detail of the story of ONE PIECE that we have already explored in another article. From the second to the fourth photo we observe, in this order, a close-up of Kaido’s face in his human form, Luffy intent on running to reach the roof of Onigashima and the face of Kinemon.

While we await the next chapter and the continuation of the war, many are wondering how long it will take the ONE PIECE manga to show us the arrival of Luffy in the place where the emperor is. in the meantime, let’s enjoy the master’s original drawings.