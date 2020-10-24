ONE PIECE 993: the revenge of the enemies, and now what will become of the protagonists?

Despite being nearly unscratched, there were times when the mighty and huge Kaido of the Hundred Beasts was injured. One of these wounds is still there on his skin, evidenced by a scar on his chest. It was made by Oden Kozuki more than twenty years before and whose history we have known with flashback di ONE PIECE.

However in ONE PIECE 992, Kaido suffered a new injury. Unpredictably, the Red Sheaths managed to deal him a good amount of damage. How will the story continue?

ONE PIECE 993 starts with the marriage between Gotti and Laura on Capone Bege’s ship, finally celebrating Big Mom’s daughter’s dream of love. But the center of attention goes first to Wanokuni, where the people are celebrating the Fire Festival, and then to Onigashima. Obviously, the latter is the most important scenario where we discover what the true power of the bullets fired by Queen is.

The plague this time is the “ice demon”, who transforms the wounded into enormous frozen men who attack and transform even those around. The area is closed as, according to Queen, whoever is on the floor is dead. The scene then shifts to Luffy and Sanji who meet a Headliner with a gorilla-shaped hand. It intervenes Jinbe wiping out all enemies in the area, also causing Sanji’s piqued reaction.

Meanwhile, Bao Huang finds Shinobu, Momonosuke and Yamato and reports everything to King. The order for the pirates of the Hundred Beasts is to kill Momonosuke, which will ease the rebellion. The first to arrive is Sasaki with his group: they seriously injure Shinobu while Yamato prepares for battle.

Finally, a look is also dedicated to the dome. Kaido recovers before another samurai strike and launches a cutting wind wave and one of the attacks injures Kiku by tearing off his arm. ONE PIECE will return with chapter 994 next week.