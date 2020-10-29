ONE PIECE 993: The Fire Festival reveals the feelings of the people

The war rages on Onigashima and the narrative arc of Wano seems to have reached its peak, in the meantime in the Capital of Flowers the Fire Festival begins and it is for this occasion that the last chapter of ONE PIECE lets us discover the true feelings of the inhabitants of the island subjugated by Kaido.

The new pages of the manga take us immediately to the capital of the island of Wano where the population for this one day is celebrating and the absence of Orochi it allows them to express their real thoughts. Thanks to this little look at the people we learn the true feelings of fear towards the emperor and we discover that Oden Kozuki has not been forgotten.

The latter, the previous shogun, in recent flashbacks by ONE PIECE he turned out to be a very charismatic character who at the time wanted to open the borders of the country but was stopped by Orochi who, with the help of Kaido, usurped his position as head of the nation, starting a new and gloomy era on the island of Wano in which the population began to face ever greater poverty.

Thanks to Fire Festival which takes place once a year the people can forget all your worries and feel free for a day, and it is on the occasion of this holiday that from some dialogues we learn how some inhabitants like to imagine that the Kozuki clan is back and, gathering warriors from all over the world, is setting fire to Onigashima, the place where Kaido and Orochi are located. Also, with the latter absent, many are relieved that no one will be killed at the hands of the usurper throughout the day.

What do you think of these new pages? while one wonders if the chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE will be published by the end of the year, fans of the work continue to carefully follow the events, in this regard I want to bring you our article on one of the latest theories of ONE PIECE taken apart.