ONE PIECE 993: spoilers in advance and happy news for fans

The approach to ONE PIECE 1000 continues incessantly. Even if with some hiccups, Eiichiro Oda manages to bring a good number of chapters a month and could, by the end of the year, still be able to churn out that almost mythological chapter, considering the number it represents. Not to mention that it could be really impactful.

However, that fateful moment is still a bit missing. We do not know if it will be published in 2020 or in 2021, but in the meantime, readers have enjoyed chapter 992 of ONE PIECE. Kaido and the Red Sheaths were at the center of a sensational fight, surprising for the quality of the seconds. Who will win? THE first spoilers of ONE PIECE 993 released well in advance could premise the answer to this question.

In the very first image that you can see below there is a small portion of the final scene of the chapter. Izo is glimpsed in both cartoons and is visibly angry as he yells something. It means that someone from the group, maybe Kiku, will die at the hands of Kaido in this chapter. Meanwhile, however, there is also other information on ONE PIECE 993: the title will be “Wanokuni’s dream” and will see Lola and Gotti get married in the cover adventures.

Also, the thing that will be the most delightful for the fans, is that there are no stop announcements for ONE PIECE. For this reason, chapter 994 should arrive regularly on November 1st, barring completely unforeseen new breaks.