ONE PIECE 993, new spoilers: the shock attack for everyone arrives

The ONE PIECE anime has turned 21, a historic milestone that will inevitably be surpassed. In fact, we know that the manga will continue for several years and is now about to publish its chapter number 1000. And it will be an exceptional chapter, according to Eiichiro Oda.

But to reach chapter 1000, ONE PIECE will have to go through chapter 993 first. This will be published next Sunday on MangaPlus but some leaks have already been published. We had in fact seen Izo’s scream in a very small cartoon, but now they have arrived new spoilers on ONE PIECE 993.

People in the flower capital are celebrating and enjoying the fire festival, hoping that the samurai following the Kozuki will be able to save Wanokuni by defeating Kaido and his crew. We then move on to Onigashima where it is revealed that the bullets fired by Queen are called “bingu”, or something similar.

We then glimpse Bao Fang, Kaido’s secretary, who has the power to observe the scene in the places where she places her cat with the paper eye on it. Using this method, he finds Yamato and sends the information to King, who sends the Tobi Roppos. These must again kidnap Momonosuke and the first to arrive on the scene is Sasaki. The fishman’s subordinates shoot at Shinobu, but Yamato blocks the attack.

He then returns to the Onigashima dome where Kaido has recovered from the attack and admits to seeing Oden’s shadow behind the Red Sheaths. But since the opponents are not as strong as their previous lord, it is impossible for them to beat him and launches a new attack that appears to be formed by blades of wind.

At the end, Kaido cuts off Kiku’s arm and that’s what triggers Izo’s scream. For now there are no images on these new scenes, but the chapter 993 of ONE PIECE confirms Kaido’s violent counterattack.