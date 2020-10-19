ONE PIECE 993 and Kaido’s endless battle: date and theories on the next chapter

ONE PIECE 992 gave us an exciting battle. The Foderi Rossi and Kaido the emperor have continued a battle that has lasted for twenty years and which holds the island of Wanokuni tightly in a vice. Tonight everything will end one way or another, but how?

This time there seem to be no unexpected breaks for Eiichiro Oda’s manga, with MangaPlus explaining how ONE PIECE 993 will be released on Sunday 25 October at 17:00, because we remind you that solar time will return and therefore the publication of the time zone with Japan is expanding.

Ma what will happen in chapter 993 of ONE PIECE? The battle between the Red Sheaths and Kaido has for now stopped with a deep wound inflicted on the emperor, who is unable to respond properly to the samurai of Wanokuni. The battle that has been going on for twenty years, however, could take some unexpected turns in the next chapter, with Kaido finally deciding to get serious. In fact, for now the strongest creature has remained almost helpless to suffer the blows of its opponents.

It would be the right time to see Kaido use its hybrid form. However, it is unlikely that the chapter will focus solely on that battle. In fact, some situations are still at stake involving Carrot and Yamato, each with its own goal, not to mention Marco who is now facing two enemies, one of which is the Empress Big Mom.

Marco against Big Mom and Carrot in Sulong version against Perospero it would turn out to be a battle of some charm. What do you expect from the next chapter of ONE PIECE? And meanwhile we are getting closer and closer to chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE.