ONE PIECE 992 is about to arrive: first spoilers with few images but many events

ONE PIECE is ready to return after a long and unexpected break. The expected fourteen-day stop is finally over and fans will be able to re-embrace one of their favorite stories in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, scheduled for Friday 16 due to an early release due to a holiday next Monday.

After the very few spoilers of ONE PIECE 992 a few days ago, we see a complete summary and some brand new images. The ONE PIECE 992 title will be “Remains” and on the color page there are the Mugiwara aboard a marine train, intent on eating.

Starting the chapter are Big Mom, Perospero and Marco. The latter two have decided to temporarily team up to clash with Kaido, but Big Mom warns his son that his decision to forge an alliance is final. Marco must therefore accept that their alliance is already over and, while they exchange a few last words, Carrot is nearby and spots Perospero. She decides to clash with him to avenge Pedro.

Luffy is still running towards the castle, while Shinobu and Momonosuke run away from Yamato. Black Maria is waiting on one of the upper floors and playing a song for her subordinates. At the top of the dome, Kaido’s roar turns into thunder which is avoided by the Red Sheaths who then respond with an attack in unison.

Nekomamushi uses his electric claw to hit Kaido straight in the face, Kawamatsu uses the Amanogawa to hit his neck and make him bleed, but the fishman is pushed away by the emperor. Then it’s Inuarashi’s turn who attacks with the sword-leg, followed by Kiku and Izo. Kaido gets annoyed and uses Boro Breath again ma Raizo uses a ninja scroll to absorb it and send it back.

A very short flashback begins where we see the Red Foders training after Oden’s return. The legitimate shogun wanted to teach them the two-sword style but no one accepted, saying they had already found their style. Toki reveals that they often fight each other for the title of Oden’s number one disciple. The man wanted to teach them Ryuo too, but even here no one listened to him.

Returning to the present, Kinemon, Denjiro, Inuarashi and Ashura pull out two swords and imitate Oden’s style. They attack Kaido all together using the Togen Totsuka, hitting Kaido in the same spot where he was wounded by the Kozuki in the past. Kaido’s wound opens and bleeds as the emperor’s eyes turn white. ONE PIECE 992 will be released on MangaPlus on October 16th.