ONE PIECE 992: first spoilers coming, no break next week

ONE PIECE finally prepares to return after two long weeks of hiatus due to the author’s health conditions. Finally recovered from the unexpected, the sensei immediately went back to work to create the new chapter of his masterpiece. Let’s see together the first spoilers of chapter 992.

The battaglia di Onigashima it starts flowing again after the two weeks of interruption, aggravated by the rhythms of Eiichiro Oda and a pandemic that is making meeting deadlines even more difficult. In the last chapter we got to see the next opponents of Nami and Usopp, as the sensei intends to give the right space to all the characters who have finally reunited after a long time of separation.

The first leaks come directly from Korean sources which confirm the title of chapter 992, or “Black Maria“From the spoilers, therefore, the continuation of the battle between the 9 Foderi Rossi and Kaido that in the meantime tries to take down the opponents with a powerful lightning attack. To prevent the shot from being scored he thinks about it Kikunojo thanks to a snow technique. During the chapter, moreover, Izo will appear, who will even be able to fire a shot at Kaido, as well as the one who titled the episode, Black Maria, one of six flying fighters.

Waiting for more complete spoilers, arriving in the next few hours, it has been confirmed that ONE PIECE will not be on hiatus next week.