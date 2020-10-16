ONE PIECE 992: an exceptional battle over the rooftops of Onigashima

Kaido of the Hundred Beasts is a creature, a being, and not just a human. This is how he has always been described in ONE PIECE because of his toughness, of an almost immortality that saved him from infinite executions and gestures that for others would have been deadly. And the strongest being in the world now is protagonist of a battle in ONE PIECE.

The first spoilers of ONE PIECE 992 had anticipated it, but now we can see how much Kaido will be the protagonist of the chapter together with Oden Kozuki’s Red Sheaths. Although 20 years have passed, the samurai group is proving their skills against the mighty emperor.

The chapter begins with a color page and a cover with Yamato, finally shown in color. While Marco and Perospero are forced to dissolve the alliance Due to Big Mom’s decision, the Empress asks the phoenix why Whitebeard’s children have made that pitiful end by helping people like Luffy. Marco’s answer is that they can live as they see fit without having to follow the words of their deceased adoptive father.

As Luffy heads for the dome, Yamato chases Shinobu and Momonosuke, and Black Maria is dedicated to singing a romantic song, the battle between Kaido and the Nine Red Sheaths resumes. Eiichiro Oda gives doubles over doubles in a chapter that runs fast and with moves from side to side. Mostly, the Red Sheaths manage to worry Kaido with their techniques creating wounds. First Nekomamushi and Kawamatsu, then Izo and Kiku, followed by Inuarashi, Raizo.

Everyone is literally putting their life on the line as Kaido’s pirates witness the scene. While some very brief flashbacks give us another part of the story of Oden and the Red Sheaths, Kin’emon, Ashuradouji, Inuarashi and Denjiro show off the two-sword style. With a combined attack, they wound Kaido in the same spot where he was wounded by Oden all those years ago. ONE PIECE 993 will arrive next week.