ONE PIECE 991: the moving words of the Samurai to honor the memory of Oden

The current story arc of ONE PIECE set in the Land of Wa is about to end, and while we see the Straw Hat pirates advance on the territories of Onigashima to reach Kaido, and clash with powerful opponents, against the emperor there are already the Nine Red Sheaths led by Kin’emon , ready to sacrifice themselves for the memory of Oden.

Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has accustomed us to Intense battles topped off with moving and memorable moments, and the concluding tables of chapter 991, entitled “Let Us Die”, are certainly among them. The chapter opens with X Drake, the undercover marine who joined the pirates of the Hundred Beasts, asking Luffy to take their side.

Having a new ally among them, the Mugiwara are in a better position than the Samurai loyal to Oden, who meanwhile are facing Kaido openly transformed and his subordinates. Although the lord of Kuri has long since been dead, we know how much the Nine Red Sheaths want to do everything to make his dream come true, and they are willing to die having tried rather than surrender to Kaido’s immense power.

“Run away? Don’t make me laugh! We are tired of running away and hiding! Just let us die! Like Lord Oden’s Samurai! Once we get your head, mind you! “ These are the words used by the samurai before setting off on the attack with their katanas. What do you think will happen to the Nine Red Sheaths in the next chapter? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that ONE PIECE is currently in a long hiatus, and we leave you to a very faithful cosplay of Sanji.