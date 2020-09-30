ONE PIECE 991: Queen’s new weapon threatens to upset the battle

Queen since her first appearance has shown a particular character, but from the story of her men she seems to be a sort of scientist for the pirate group of the hundred beasts. In ONE PIECE we have already seen some of his creations, such as the plague that spreads quickly among inmates.

The big man capable of transforming into a brachiosaurus, however, seems to have experienced much further. In ONE PIECE 991, in the final stages of the chapter, he pulled out a gatling machine gun and started firing on the crowd, specifically targeting Roronoa Zoro and X-Drake. The man’s goal was to kill the latter, now revealed to be a spy. At first glance, X-Drake doesn’t care but then takes a closer look at the bullets and fears that there may be something more.

Given Queen’s intelligence and her eagerness to try new things, it’s possible that Kaido’s man managed to create agalmatolite bullets, with which it could really put any user of Devil’s Fruits in crisis. Bullets of this kind would easily pierce the skin of anyone and not only, penetrating the body and remaining there would no longer allow the use of the bearer’s powers.

A weapon therefore devastating to use and that must be removed as quickly as possible. And it could be Zoro and Drake in ONE PIECE 992 who take care of this weapon before it completely upsets the battle.