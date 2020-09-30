ONE PIECE 991: Franky prepares for his first big fight at Wano Kuni

The last chapters of ONE PIECE have laid the foundations for the battles that will lead us to the conclusion of the saga of the Land of Wa, and while the Nine Red Sheaths have thrown themselves directly against Kaido, the Mugiwara have divided again in the general confusion of Onigashima, and in the face of much adversaries. powerful.

The war broke out later to the plan revealed by Emperor Kaido, shocked all the inhabitants of the island, bringing only more turmoil to a situation that was already quite complicated. After a quick reunion, the Straw Hat pirates have gone their separate ways, finding themselves up against several members of Kaido’s crew.

Luffy, Sanji and Zoro are united as they advance towards the Emperor, to lend support to the samurai led by Kin’emon, Nami and Usopp seem to have found worthy opponents, while Franky and Jinbe found themselves in front of some Numbers. These creatures, the fruit of experiments conducted in Punk Hazard to recreate the ancient giants, have only wreaked havoc on Onigashima, and it seems that one of them, Hatcha, was struck and attracted by Franky’s huge robot form.

Following the advice of Jinbe, the carpenter of the crew begins to run at maximum speed to prevent the giant from getting closer and closer to the samurai, and being now separated from the rest of the crew, in the next chapter we might see Franky fighting Hatcha. Recall that the ONE PIECE manga has entered a long pause, and we leave you to Oda’s answer regarding the release of chapter 1000.