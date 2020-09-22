ONE PIECE 991: first surprise spoilers, an important fight is coming

For some time now, some insiders have managed to get their hands on the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine well in advance to reveal a surprise preview spoiler. Also this week the usual spoilers of ONE PIECE leaked about exactly one week after its official release.

The first spoilers of chapter 991 of ONE PIECE have been around the web for a few hours after some Korean sources have leaked the first contents of the new episode. The break scheduled at the end of chapter 990 finally lasted less than expected thanks to the efforts of the insiders, although some fans have shown their disappointment at the much anticipated release of the spoilers. Anyway, the first news here follows:

Title: “Let me Die”;

At the end, there is a sentence where the Red Sheaths say to Kaido: “As samurai of Oden, let us die”;

Luffy agrees to the alliance with Drake but Zoro, Jinbe and Franky refuse and decide to stop him;

Page One and Ulti attack the Mugiwara but are intercepted by Nami and Usopp who manage to divert their attention;

As Drake is forced to face Zoro, Apoo suddenly appears to attack them both. The two thus find themselves facing Apoo together;

Jack falls (not specified whether figuratively or worse) due to Inuarashi and Nekomamushi in their Sulong form. Kaido prepares to fight;

Kaido tries to knock Kinemon out with Boro Breath but his powerful attack is cut in two by the samurai;

The chapter closes with Kinemon saying: “Let me die”;

Moreover, the leaks herald no break for next week. And you, instead, what do you think of these first spoilers? Let us know with a comment below.