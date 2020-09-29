ONE PIECE 991: finally revealed the battles of Nami and Usopp?

The long-awaited moment of the open-faced battle between the Straw Hat Crew and the Hundred Beasts has arrived. All readers are waiting for some single clash and that will accompany us until the end of the Wanokuni saga, but for now it has not arrived. Yet the chapter 991 of ONE PIECE may have revealed one.

During the battle in the square of Onigashima, still in chaos after the appearance and subsequent defeat of some Numbers, there was also the arrival of Page One and Ulti. The two dinosaur brothers who belong to the group of Tobi Roppo they reappeared after recovering from the defeat against Yamato several weeks ago.

Now that they are back in the center of the bedlam, the two go in search of Luffy but the protagonist of ONE PIECE is defended by his allies. In particular, it is Usopp who distracts Page One by hitting it with a green star, while the sniper then lures the duo’s attention to him and to Nami. The mugiwara can not help but run away dragging the two opponents behind them.

This choice made in ONE PIECE 991 ago assume that Page One and Ulti will be Usopp and Nami’s two opponents. The two are very tactical and little inclined to force, but together and with various strategies they could put a strain on the dinosaur brothers. We will see in ONE PIECE 992 if Oda confirms this clash.