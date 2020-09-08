ONE PIECE 990: spoilers in advance, the first details on the next chapter

Share it:

We have recently left the last pages of ONE PIECE 989, with the crew of the straw hat pirates finally complete and all gathered in Onigashima, ready for the exceptional battle against Kaido. Yet the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 990.

Of course there is still little information disclosed on the next chapter, as often happens when the details arrive well in advance of usual. But that doesn’t make them any less juicy. Let’s go see what we should expect.

First of all, the news of the end of the chapter is confirmed with the break of ONE PIECE, a few weeks after the previous one. We then learn that Queen has met the person she wants to kill, and it is one of the Tobi Roppo. At the same time, Who’s Who has the same target. X-Drake asks Basil Hawkins what he’s doing, and the supernova replies “a certain person’s chance of surviving this night is 1%“.

According to the latest updates, the designated victim of Queen and Who’s Who and appears to be X-Drake. The SWORD therefore risks losing its undercover commander. There is no other news on the rest of ONE PIECE chapter 990, which will surely cover much more than this relationship of X-Drake with the other pirates.