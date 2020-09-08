Entertainment

ONE PIECE 990: spoilers in advance, the first details on the next chapter

September 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have recently left the last pages of ONE PIECE 989, with the crew of the straw hat pirates finally complete and all gathered in Onigashima, ready for the exceptional battle against Kaido. Yet the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 990.

Of course there is still little information disclosed on the next chapter, as often happens when the details arrive well in advance of usual. But that doesn’t make them any less juicy. Let’s go see what we should expect.

First of all, the news of the end of the chapter is confirmed with the break of ONE PIECE, a few weeks after the previous one. We then learn that Queen has met the person she wants to kill, and it is one of the Tobi Roppo. At the same time, Who’s Who has the same target. X-Drake asks Basil Hawkins what he’s doing, and the supernova replies “a certain person’s chance of surviving this night is 1%“.

READ:  Golden Kamui: an insider pronounces on the launch month of the third season

According to the latest updates, the designated victim of Queen and Who’s Who and appears to be X-Drake. The SWORD therefore risks losing its undercover commander. There is no other news on the rest of ONE PIECE chapter 990, which will surely cover much more than this relationship of X-Drake with the other pirates.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.