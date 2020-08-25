ONE PIECE 989: what awaits us after the break? Forecasts and release date

Share it:

The clashes in Onigashima they are starting to take shape. Kaido has found his opponents, the three calamities ditto. Of course, we will certainly see some reversals in the face and changes in the mid-game but ONE PIECE seems to have definitely entered the phase of intense battles. We will have to wait a long time, however, before understanding what will happen.

ONE PIECE 989 will arrive in two weeks. Unfortunately Eiichiro Oda took a break for the usual personal reasons and therefore the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will not contain any chapter on the pirate crew. For this reason the date is moved to Monday 7 September for the Japanese, or Sunday 6 for those who use MangaPlus.

We saw the battle between Sanji and King in the previous chapter for this one It is reasonable to expect a continuation in ONE PIECE 989. Many would have liked to see King take on Zoro, as even the strongest member of Kaido’s crew is a swordsman. However, in the area where Sanji was thrown there was just Zoro, so the two could give life to an unprecedented couple clash.

The minks will have to contend with Jack instead but it is unlikely that Oda will show us much of this other fight right away, while it will be interesting to see the Sulong forms of Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. Finally ONE PIECE 989 must necessarily dedicate a part to Big Mom too. The empress was trying to face Luffy but Franky’s intervention interrupted the flow of the battle. Having been hit in the face and not in the head, it is hard that Linlin has lost her memory again, which would have removed one of the strongest enemies of the saga in an anticlimatic way.

Butter what do you expect from chapter 989 of ONE PIECE? We remind you that Renato Novara will be a guest on our screens, do not miss the live on the Everyeye Twitch channel on Wednesday 26 August at 9 pm.