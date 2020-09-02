ONE PIECE 989: the king of Jump returns, here are the first spoilers of the next chapter

Share it:

For some readers of ONE PIECE it is impossible to get used to the breaks Eiichiro Oda takes more or less every month. Adding the fact that Weekly Shonen Jump recently took a few more breaks due to the Coronavirus and that the same mangaka had to slow down the work, the ONE PIECE story continued more slowly.

But finally ONE PIECE 989 is about to arrive. The story will be published on Sunday on MangaPlus, so there are a few days left for the return of the king of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, in the past few hours the first ones have arrived previews on ONE PIECE 989; let’s see the spoilers together.

For now the information revealed is very little, having arrived earlier than usual. The title of the chapter will be “I don’t think we’re losing” and the cover story will review Pound as the protagonist. Three new Numbers will appear and Big Mom specifies that these are gods failed versions of the reproductions of Punk Hazard’s “Ancient Giants”.

Nico Robin and Jinbe fight side by side as Luffy attempts to climb Onigashima and reach Kaido. However, Queen and King, with the latter not fighting with Sanji, stop him. At the end of the chapter of ONE PIECE 989 we see all the Mugiwara gathered in the same spot on the square. The ONE PIECE 990 chapter will arrive next week regularly.