ONE PIECE 989: the crew prepares for the great battle, all united against Kaido

The ONE PIECE story is moving forward towards the Wanokuni finale, a saga that is seeing the Mugiwara take on Kaido’s crew. Eiichiro Oda and Shueisha are charging their fans for ONE PIECE volume 100 but before we get there we will have to see what will happen in another twenty chapters, starting from 989.

After the spoilers of ONE PIECE 989, let’s see what happens in the new chapter written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda. Pound is attempting to escape from the marines as he shows a photo to his two daughters, who still don’t believe the man. In the necklace we see two twins with angry Big Mom who sends Pound away.

Going back to the story, everyone notices that Big Mom has been hit in the face by Franky of the Mugiwara and, as the empress prepares to respond to Franky’s laser beam, three Numbers burst into the area. One of them is holding the Brachio Tank in his hand and the cyborg then changes target, freeing Usopp and Chopper. However Big Mom is about to hit him, but there Jinbe-Robin couple intervenes in time with a combined attack that sends the empress out of the area.

Meanwhile, Luffy is trying to climb the buildings of Onigashima to reach Kaido and, in doing so, he also meets Zoro who wants to go with him. However Queen stops him with her dinosaur form, while King and other Gifters fly into the sky to prevent anyone from approaching. Returned to the square, we also see Sanji recovering thanks to the resistance of the suit.

Hyogoro reveals that he is not afraid of losing despite the difficulties he faces while i ten Mugiwara gather in the center of the square. ONE PIECE 990 will be back next week.