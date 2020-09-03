ONE PIECE 989 spoilers and images: the Mugiwara are in action

Share it:

The highlight of ONE PIECE is coming! Now the battle with Kaido has officially opened, with the emperor having found his opponents. King has also gone into battle, as have Jack and another flood of subordinates of the pirates of the hundred beasts. Never Mugiwara have chosen not to stand by and watch.

After the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 989 yesterday that allowed us to discover very few details, today instead there are images and complete summaries for the next chapter. Fans prepare for a chapter that promises to lay the foundation for an epic confrontation.

In addition to the confirmations on the mini-adventure on the cover and the title, let’s go back to Franky and Brook’s attack on Big Mom. Kaido’s pirates who are nearby start running away knowing that the empress will be furious and put everything on fire. Luffy starts climbing the buildings of Onigashima to go and beat Kaido. The pirate tells Shinobu that Yamato is on their side, while Yamato himself blushes as he tells Momonosuke that he is Oden and that he will protect him. The boy and Shinobu run away in shock from Yamato.

Big Mom gets up and attacks Franky, while the bosses of Wano’s Yakuza debate whether they should clash with the Tobi Roppos instead of wasting time with low-ranking subordinates. Franky introduces himself to Big Mom as Nami tells him to escape. But Franky replies: “Why should we run away just because she is an empress? Do you or don’t you want to make our captain the King of the Pirates?”. Franky is about to fire a laser beam at Big Mom when three Numbers appear.

At that moment the empress hints that they are failed versions of the “Ancient Giants” (like Oars) that Kaido bought at Punk Hazard. One of these holds in his hands the Brachio Tank where Usopp and Chopper are located. Franky hits him in the face as Big Mom is about to attack the robot, but Jinbe intervenes and deflects the attack, hurling her to the ground. Robin also intervenes in the battle against Big Mom.

Luffy arrives at the stage where he meets Zoro and they decide to go to Kaido together, ignoring Queen. The calamity, however, stops Luffy’s jump by transforming into a dinosaur. At the same time, King and other flying Gifters are blocking the sky to prevent anyone from reaching Kaido. Sanji also returns, safe and sound thanks to the resistance of the suit.

As Luffy and Zoro are hurled into the square, Hyogoro says that despite the difficulties they will not lose. On the last page, the Mugiwara crew is full as they prepare to face the Numbers, King and Queen. ONE PIECE will be back next week.