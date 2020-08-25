ONE PIECE 988: the hardest fight for Sanji begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda took many chapters to lay the foundations for a real war within the country of Wa, starting from Reverie, to arrive at the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom, and after the events of the previous chapter the clashes were finally anticipated more important that will lead us to the conclusion of this arc of ONE PIECE .

Kaido introduced all the inhabitants of Onigashima i new plans it has in store for the future of the island, obtaining a partially negative response. Although the two emperors now have an impressive number of men as subordinates, they have to deal with just as many rebels, who want to free Wano from their tyranny.

In the last chapter published, 988, we saw Sanji, complete with a Raid Suit, take action to save little Momonosuke from the crucifix on which he had been tied. It wasn’t an easy mission, considering that the Mugiwara cook was immediately impressed by King, one of the three commanders of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts.

Exchanging a few lines before the fight, King hits the cook hard, and the two find themselves in a building, isolated from the other battles. Sanji shouldn’t underestimate his opponent, given the physical power and Devil Fruit he possesses, but this fight could be a way to finally see the real Gambanera in action, after the events of Whole Cake Island.

Recall that Nami came to life in a splendid cosplay, and that Zoro became a magnificent figure.