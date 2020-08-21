ONE PIECE 988: the full moon is the signal of the attack, the Calamities begin to fight

Share it:

Kaido’s crew is made up of many people. Besides the emperor at the head, we met the six Tobi Roppo, the Numbers and the common soldiers, as well as some other prominent elements such as Basil Hawkins. But at the top of this pyramid are the Three Calamities, Kaido’s most loyal and strongest soldiers. With ONE PIECE 988 comes their turn.

The chapter of ONE PIECE 988 opens with the usual mini adventure dedicated to Capone Bege, once again focused on Pound. The actual chapter opens with a scene on Kaido still on the dome, as he is about to be joined by Jack. The third of the calamities, however, is stopped by some minks, in particular the guardians of the forest and the musketeers who transform into Sulong.

In the square, however, King notices that Shinobu is trying to free Momonosuke and throws her against a building. But the child starts flying through the air strangely, but once again the Calamity notices someone’s presence: this time it is Sanji with the Germa Raid Suit and, once he passes Momonosuke to Shinobu, he takes care of fighting King who is in pterodactyl form.

Luffy observes the scene and asks Yamato to go and help Shinobu and Momonosuke while Big Mom appears in front of the straw hat pirate. The empress delivers a blow so powerful that it pierces the buildings of Onigashima, leaving the samurai astonished. But Big Mom’s attention then turns to Nami about to be attacked by Zeus, but suddenly Franky and Brook appear on the rhino motorcycle. Franky hits the Empress in the face as Brook slices Zeus.

ONE PIECE 989 will arrive in two weeks for a new break by Eiichiro Oda.