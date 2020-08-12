ONE PIECE 988: release date and predictions on the battle of Onigashima

Share it:

We are almost there. After months of tribulations where there seemed to be only Luffy in action, the time has come to see all the allied forces take a stand and start the fighting in Onigashima. Let's see together what to expect and when from ONE PIECE 988.

The assault on Kaido has begun and now there is no turning back. The Emperor of the Hundred Beasts witnessed Momonosuke's rejection and attack by his vassals, becoming forced to transform into a dragon. As he carries his enemies to the top of the Onigashima dome, the main enemy of this ONE PIECE saga is preparing to take them out.

Down in the square remains Luffy, accompanied by Yamato and a crowd of samurai. But things don't go smoothly even without Kaido's presence, since nearby is Big Mom, without forgetting all the other forces from Tobi Roppo, the Calamities, the Numbers and others. In short, the open war between the two factions really begins and Eiichiro Oda in chapter 988 of ONE PIECE will have to unleash with clashes left and right. The confusing situation no longer allows the creation of one-on-one clashes as we have seen in previous narrative arcs, however it is possible that there will be particular matchups that we will witness.

Oda will probably insert some warm-up fights against small fish and, perhaps as early as the second half of the next chapter, we will see some pairs of duelists challenge each other. A small parenthesis will also be dedicated to the mink, with their transformation thanks to the full moon and therefore to the intervention against pirates in the square below. Who knows if this will ultimately lead to Kaido's death.

ONE PIECE 988 will be released on 23 August at 18:00 on MangaPlus due to the week off for the Obon of Weekly Shonen Jump.