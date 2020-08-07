ONE PIECE 987: we start the assault of Kaido in the new chapter of the manga

Share it:

ONE PIECE entered the final phase of Wanokuni. The third act is proving to be more important than expected and could also be the final one for the saga that will lead to the fall of one if not two emperors of the seas. Luffy has developed new techniques that could allow him to sustain the fight.

But he is not the one to start the clash with Kaido. As we saw in the last chapter, after killing Kanjuro, it was the Nine Red Sheaths who started the attack of the emperor. ONE PIECE 987, after a cover and a color page that finally sees Jinbe in the crew, shows us the outcome of this joint attack on being stronger.

Kaido remembers the moments when he was injured by Oden, the death of his enemy and also his words. He reviews all this while the samurai attack him and some of them including Kin'emon even manage to tear the meat that should be unscratchable. The group of characters falls from the stage and arrives at the center of the square, where the pirates of Kaido are alarmed and begin to prepare. But the remaining samurai led by Hyogoro are faster than they are and unsheathe their blades, starting the attack.

Big Mom laughs and approaches Luffy, stating that he will die by his hand. Luffy replies that Kaido and Big Mom will fall by his hand. Meanwhile, Yamato rebels once again and claims that she is now the enemy of the pirates of the hundred beasts, starting a clash with Ulti. Kaido recovers and uses his dragon form, hovering in the sky and carrying the samurai on his shoulders. Once we arrive on the skull of Onigashima the final battle begins, but the minks are nearby: Nekomamushi announces the presence of the full moon with a grin. ONE PIECE will return with chapter 988 in two weeks.