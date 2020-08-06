ONE PIECE 987: full spoilers and images for the battle against the emperor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Wanokuni's third act took us into the past, but now the time has come to fight for the bright future of the samurai island. The alliance between samurai and pirates has reached its goal and now Kaido of the Hundred Beasts must be pulled from his throne of Onigashima. Will pirates be able to stop being legendary in ONE PIECE 987?

ONE PIECE 987 it will undoubtedly provide us with another step towards achieving this goal. Starting from the opening color page, Eiichiro Oda finally shows us the whole Mugiwara crew complete with Jinbe. Thus began chapter 987 of ONE PIECE entitled "Faithful Servant", which hides a play on words with Kin'emon.

While being hit by the samurai, Kaido remembers his fight over twenty years ago with Oden and the wound that was inflicted on him. The blades of Kin'emon and the others manage to penetrate some points of the skin while the group falls from the stage under everyone's amazement. Led by Hyogoro, the other samurai also enter the battle by removing their disguise and unleashing their katanas. Yamato must take action against Ulti while Nami and Carrot break free and they start fighting. Big Mom instead launches to Luffy, asking him if he is there to bring down Kaido. The instead the protagonist replies that he is there to defeat everyone: Kaido, Orochi, Big Mom and whoever stands before him.

Kaido recovers and shows that he has some serious injuries, while accepting the samurai challenge. He transforms into a dragon and the Nine Red Sheaths cling to him, while Luffy warns that he will join them shortly. Outside the castle, Nekomamushi observes with the minks and warns that there is a different thing this time: there is a full moon in the sky. ONE PIECE 988 will arrive in two weeks.