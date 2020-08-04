ONE PIECE 987: forecast and release date for the chapter that made the editor cry

Share it:

We have recently put aside ONE PIECE 986, once again full of twists and that officially begins the battle with Kaido not only in the shadows but also in the open field.

With Kaido attacked by the Nine Red Sheaths the battle of Onigashima officially begins. The pirates of the hundred beasts organize themselves to defend themselves from the assault and now there will be a clash in the open field. Many of these scenes will be in ONE PIECE 987 which will debut on MangaPlus on Monday 10 August at 18:00, delayed by one day as well as the release of Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan due to a holiday.

What will happen in ONE PIECE 987? Eiichiro Oda will focus heavily on events in the main square, where Kaido appears to have fallen off the stage after the attack. In the middle of the crowd there are also Luffy and Yamato, with the latter free who can finally face her father. And it seems that it is this chapter and not 986 that made the editor cry, so we will have to expect impact scenes and maybe even a first death from the protagonists' side.

Big Mom, who is nearby, will also come into play and there will be some exchange of blows also with the Three Calamities. The hypothesis of the arrival of Who's Who is not to be discarded or another Tobi Roppo who will attempt to face Yamato. In short, from ONE PIECE 987 we could really expect anything. In the meantime, keep track of the Weekly Shonen Jump calendar and upcoming manga breaks.