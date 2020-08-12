ONE PIECE 987: for Luffy it's time for a rematch with an emperor

Share it:

For a long time we have been in the arc of Wanokuni, which will conclude a huge saga that started from Punk Hazard where Kaido is the ultimate goal. For this reason the protagonist of ONE PIECE will have to defeat the emperor of the Hundred Beasts during the battle of Onigashima. But as he could see, he is not the only opponent to defeat.

In fact, Big Mom has also arrived in Wanokuni, even though the empress was forced to part with her crew. Surprisingly, Luffy's other enemy has allied with Kaido giving life to an alliance that could shake the seas, with the ultimate goal of conquering One Piece and the world.

In chapter 987 of ONE PIECE however Luffy and Big Mom are face to face again. This time Luffy is stronger and has learned the Ryou, that Haki version of armor that could hurt her and Kaido too. Before pouncing on Kaido then, the Straw Hat Pirate will have to defeat the Empress unless something happens to stop the battle in the bud.

Will Luffy to defeat Big Mom and then also show up in the presence of Kaido, to defeat the latter too? Or will Eiichiro Oda make other choices for the next few chapters, canceling what seems like a certain clash?