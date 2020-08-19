ONE PIECE 987: Eiichiro Oda shows us how he designed the entire crew

Share it:

Thanks to the Twitter page of ONE PIECE called "Eiichiro Staff", the mangaka and the editorial staff are sharing some background and secrets about the production phase of the work. For this reason, lately we are seeing more and more extras of the original ONE PIECE tables, or even other creative processes.

The chapter 987 of ONE PIECE it opened with a color page showing the entire Mugiwara crew. Luffy in the foreground, then Zoro and Sanji on the sides, passing by all the others and Jinbe, who finally gets his place in the center along with his new companions. But how did Eiichiro Oda structure this ONE PIECE color page?

The video with the realization was posted on the Twitter account where Oda shows us all the steps taken digitally to complete this opening color page. The mangaka first tried various arrangements for the characters, deciding after a few attempts the right formation. He then went on to draw all the main black lines on separate layers, thus creating the guidelines and then starting the actual drawing and finally the coloring of the various areas.

The colors also changed several times in the video. Did you like the ONE PIECE 987 color page?