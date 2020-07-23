Entertainment

ONE PIECE 986 will be exceptional: the editor cried after reading it, a revelation in live

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
That ONE PIECE both in a rather delicate phase of its history is a fact. Eiichiro Oda has anticipated that with the end of Wanokuni we will go directly to the final story. After 23 years ONE PIECE is therefore nearing its end, but several years remain before it can be read.

Obviously there are some people who know the ONE PIECE ending, besides Eiichiro Oda is meant. The mangaka has indeed revealed the final situation of its story to the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump who have accompanied him so far in this adventure. But the same editors also have the possibility to read the chapters in preview to be able to help Oda to file and correct any details.

With the chapter 986 of ONE PIECE arriving in about ten days, fans are waiting for news. And editor Ken Takano gave fans something to think about. During a live stream, Takano revealed that he had already read ONE PIECE 986 and had cried once he had finished reading. A emotion that has led him to cry means that great things will happen in the next appointment with the manga.

Now fans can also start preparing their predictions on ONE PIECE 986, waiting for it to arrive on MangaPlus on Sunday 2 August.

