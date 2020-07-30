ONE PIECE 986 spoiler and images for a farewell and an epic arrival

Share it:

Weekly Shonen Jump is back and with it the most famous manga of the moment cannot be missing. Obviously, at the top of the list is ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda's comic that will continue the Wanokuni saga, currently set in Onigashima. ONE PIECE 986 made the editor who is following the production of Eiichiro Oda's chapters cry.

With these premises we must expect a spectacular chapter of ONE PIECE and the first spoilers, accompanied by images, present us with these contents.

The title of ONE PIECE 986 is "sessha no namae", or "my name", written in a particular way to replicate the type of speech of the samurai. The story begins with the classic mini-adventure, still focused on Bege and his crew. Here Bege probably leaves with the family leaving Pound behind on Dressrosa.

The chapter then starts with the story of Onigashima: Ulti and Who's Who are looking for Luffy and Yamato and have found themselves on the same level. Elsewhere, Kiku and the others gather in Kin'emon and Denjiro as they observe the corpse of Kanjuro. Remembering all the happy moments spent together, the group now gathered heads for the center of Onigashima.

Orochi's subordinates swear to ally themselves with Kaido as they were not very loyal to the shogun. Meanwhile Kaido asks a question to the young Kozuki, still tied to the cross: if he replies that he is not the son of Oden he will save his life. In the meantime, Luffy removes the handcuffs from Yamato and these explode once they are thrown away. Ulti and Who's Who learn that the duo is heading towards the gallows and therefore they too go there, while Page One does not seem to be present.

Usop, Chopper and the Foderi Rossi also go to the stage. Law, Kidd and Zoro are somewhere in the castle. Meanwhile, Momonosuke answers Kaido's question, claiming to be Kozuki Momonosuke, son of Oden and future shogun of Wanokuni. As Kaido prepares to execute the child, the wall behind him is destroyed by the bomb in Yamato's handcuffs, much more powerful than the normal one.

Yamato now knows that Kaido would really kill her and she will no longer treat him like a father but, as he hurls himself, Luffy stops her and tells her that they will not be the ones to start the battle. Kaido is attacked first by the Nine Red Sheaths: Izo makes the sword fly away from King's hands and the rest of the group assaults the emperor who in their eyes sees the scene in which he was almost defeated by Oden.

While the group of samurai shouts "Snatch!" and attack Kaido, the emperor and the others fall off the patio. Next week the manga will have color pages, while we remember the calendar of ONE PIECE next month.