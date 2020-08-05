ONE PIECE 986: here are the original tables of the last chapter

Share it:

You have to wait one more day this week for ONE PIECE 987, a chapter that has made even the editor who follows Eiichiro Oda's manga cry. Waiting for Monday, readers can focus on the events of chapter 986 published just a few days ago in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Although we have seen few fronts in action, the characters are now all concentrating on the main square of Onigashima. Luffy, Yamato, the Nine Red Sheaths, we have seen them all in action in the digital tables on MangaPlus, obviously retouched by the Shueisha home editing first and then by Viz Media.

And if you want to see the original tables of ONE PIECE 986? Scotch Informer's Twitter channel comes in handy and has shared some pages and cartoons from this chapter. We have seen in recent weeks the Japanese boards of ONE PIECE 985, now instead we can observe how Oda had in front of the drawings of the meeting between Kin'emon and Denjiro with the other Foderi Rossi, so the first floor of Shinobu who tries to reach Momonosuke on the gallows.

