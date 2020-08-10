ONE PIECE 986 and the pride of a Kozuki: here is the heroic reaction of Momonosuke

Share it:

Everyone is fighting their own battle in ONE PIECE. The protagonist Luffy is struggling to acquire the title of King of the Pirates along with his crew; Trafalgar Law wants to end the destruction of the Smiles and completely avenge Rocinante; the samurai of Wanokuni want to restore Wanokuni to its former glory.

Momonosuke Kozuki belongs to the last category. The young son of Oden, carried forward in time by twenty years, is the legitimate heir to the throne of the island and is now present from several arches of ONE PIECE. Saved in Dressrosa, Momonosuke has now also had to take on his responsibilities.

After being kidnapped by the traitor Kanjuro, Momonosuke was brought to Onigashima. Despite having tried to free himself, he was unable to escape and was transported in the presence of Kaido and Orochi. The shogun had him crucified and is also ready to execute him definitively, even if the usurper leader is then killed by Kaido.

Not even the emperor wants to go lightly with the child, even if it guarantees him a further chance of survival: if Momonosuke claims he is not a Kozuki, Kaido will let him free. Thus the inner struggle in the child begins, but in the end he takes courage and claims to be Momonosuke Kozuki, son of Oden and future shogun of Wanokuni. Everyone is stunned by the statement as he could have saved his life by lying.

Luffy and the others will be able to save him in the next chapters of ONE PIECE?