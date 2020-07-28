ONE PIECE 985: where is the new naval power? And what effect will it have on Wanokuni?

Share it:

There are many forces at stake in ONE PIECE in each saga, although many are not seen. Between navy, world government, pirates everywhere divided into various groups, Luffy and the others have to deal with many enemies who could attack them from any direction at any moment. What is the situation explained in ONE PIECE 985 for the world?

We currently know that the navy commanded by Akainu is completely taken over by Levely and his organization. Even if the event has ended, all of the organization's highlights are still on the Red Line and nearby and therefore cannot afford to meddle in the newly formed alliance between Big Mom and Kaido. As XORD Drake, captain of SWORD, knows, there will be several problems for world peace on the island but Koby has specified that with the new initiatives taken on the abolition of the Shichibukai there is far too much for the navy to do. But all this also includes the new weapons of the World Government.

And to bring them back to the mind of ONE PIECE fans, we think Kaido, the emperor who in chapter 985 in his speech mentioned to his pirates and samurai present that the World Government has now prepared this new weapon. To face them and conquer the world, in addition to Gol D. Roger's One Piece treasure on Laugh Tale, you need to get Ancestral Weapons. Kaido plans to tackle the entire navy and new weapons, which would surely not come to Wanokuni anytime soon if they were to be unleashed.

It is unlikely, however, that a battle will take place on the island of samurai since Luffy is sure to beat Kaido and his crew, freeing Wanokuni from his yoke. When do you think we will see a battle between the protagonists of ONE PIECE and the new weapons of the World Government?