ONE PIECE 985: spoiler images confirm Kaido's brutality

After a week's scheduled break, ONE PIECE returned to the assault. It does so by celebrating 23 years on Weekly Shonen Jump, complete with a cover and color pages. But inevitably the attention of readers is mainly focused on spoiler of the 985 chapter that proves to be full of unexpected twists and events.

Yesterday we had already told you about the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 985. The images you can see in the gallery below confirm the advances leaked in the past few hours. The "new plan of Onigashima" begins, starting from an unexpected clash between the Nine Red Sheaths and the traitor Kanjuro, flanked by some Kaido thugs. Kikunojo prepares for battle and faces Kanjuro, while all the others launch into the clash with their opponents.

Meanwhile, Yamato is still with Luffy in the attic of the palace of Onigashima and shows Luffy the methods of coercion that his father has held against him to prevent her from fleeing the island several times. The duo, however, is distracted by a television nearby and looking out they begin to listen to the speech of Kaido the emperor.

Big Mom arrives on the scene, cheerful and smiling, while the alliance between the pirates of the hundred beasts and the children of the other empress is announced, creating a group that can conquer the Ancestral Weapons and the world. In all this however, the emperor no longer needs the Kurozumi and, while announcing that Yamato will be the new shan of Wanokuni, Kaido beheads Orochi.

Luffy gets excited seeing Momonosuke in the frame and falls with Yamato in the midst of the enemies. While Yamato gets angry with the captain with the straw hat, the two run away with raised legs. ONE PIECE will return with chapter 986 in two weeks.