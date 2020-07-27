ONE PIECE 985: Kaido explains why he needs a certain character for his plans

Share it:

We have to wait another week to find out what will happen in ONE PIECE 986. With all these characters and correlations in play, all we can do is be excited for what Eiichiro Oda will draw in the coming months. In the meantime, let's review some of the events that took place in ONE PIECE 985.

For some months now we have known that Kaido has a son. The emperor gave orders to the Tobi Roppo, under King's suggestion, to find him. Yamato has in fact fled and hid somewhere in Onigashima. By pure chance, the masked character meets Luffy and asks him to become a Mugiwara.

But because Kaido needs Yamato? The emperor's plan was revealed in ONE PIECE 985 where, during the speech on the stage, he expressed his desire to conquer the One Piece and the whole world by obtaining ancestral weapons. In doing so, however, it will also make Wanokuni a real pirate paradise where his son Yamato will be the shogun.

Obviously Yamato does not have the slightest intention of following his father's plans since his dream is to set sail for the world, and for this reason at the end of the chapter he is seen angry with his father for his statements. Are we really going to see her in the crew alongside Luffy? Meanwhile, the ONE PIECE editor was moved by the next chapter.