ONE PIECE 985: Does Oda take the fans off guard and announce the new Mugiwara member?

July 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The new members of the Mugiwara have been discussed for a long time. Luffy Straw Hat's crew remained fixed on the nine members for a long time in ONE PIECE, expanding to ten only after the arrival of Jinbe, although the latter hesitated a lot before actually calling himself a member of the group.

While gaining several allies during the Dressrosa saga, no one entered the crew at that juncture of ONE PIECE. In the last period, however, Carrot's hypothesis eleventh member of the Mugiwara has been put forward, yet Eiichiro Oda seems to have proposed a new character.

Recently we have made the acquaintance of Yamato, daughter of Kaido and strongly inspired by Oden Kozuki, so much to pretend to be a male in order to emulate his idol. She has always dreamed of leaving Wanokuni, where she has been trapped by her father since the age of eight, and in chapter 985 of ONE PIECE she made a rather clear proposal to Luffy.

During the discussion in the Atigashima attic, Yamato asked hairlessly to become a member of Luffy's crew. The captain's response did not allow for imbalances, but the woman's strength would undoubtedly be convenient for the group of protagonists who are about to face her final journey. Will Yamato be the eleventh member of the Mugiwara? Will he enter at the same time as Carrot or will he eventually resolve to nothing?

The answer will only come to the end of the Wanokuni saga, therefore we will have to wait several months.

