ONE PIECE 984: the gathering of the strongest, the final battle of Onigashima is approaching

For six months ONE PIECE has entered the third act of Wanokuni, who started first with the narration of the story of Oden Kozuki, with Eiichiro Oda who took the opportunity to let us take a look also at the journey of Whitebeard and above all of Gol D. Roger , then move on to the siege of Onigashima. Let's see what it has in store ONE PIECE 984.

The mini-adventures dedicated to Capone Bege and his crew continue, in particular to his wife Chiffon and her sister Laura. The two finally meet Father Pound on Dressrosa and are stunned by the truth. After this short scene, the chapter 984 of ONE PIECE entitled "My bible".

Page One and Ulti wake up practically immediately from the attack by Yamato, also thanks to the resistance of the Dino Dino fruits. The two are obviously quite angry and head towards Luffy and the new partner, who are facing each other a little further due to Luffy's stubbornness of not wanting to follow the new character. However, Yamato manages to displace everyone with a cloud of smoke and block the path, making the tracks of the two lose.

We return to the patio where Orochi is telling the story of the Kozuki and is mocking Momonosuke, unaware that Nico Robin and Jinbe are in the audience but also many of the samurai of Wanokuni forced to laugh momentarily in order not to be discovered early. However, to interrupt Orochi's speech Kaido arrives with King, Queen and Jack, with the emperor preparing to make his announcement.

In Law's submarine, the Red Sheaths are preparing to set foot on the island and, thanks to the power of the Ope Ope fruit, they all arrive at Kaido Castle. After a few seconds they are also joined by Nekomamushi, Izo and Marco, giving life to a awaited meeting. Meanwhile, in the attic of the building, Yamato and Luffy are talking alone.

Yamato was one of the spectators of the execution of Oden and since then he was inspired by the samurai. He also found a diary that nobody knows about and made his own bible. At that point he takes off his mask and reveals that he is a woman, even if he is treated like a man to be inspired by the figure of Oden.

ONE PIECE 984 will officially arrive on MangaPlus on Sunday while next week the manga will be on hiatus.