ONE PIECE 984 spoiler: a break comes along with many revealed secrets, here are the pictures

ONE PIECE it is in a critical phase of its most important narrative arc, that of Wanokuni. The events that will conclude this story will have a reverberation that will shake the whole world created by Eiichiro Oda, leading us directly to the conclusion. And every character, present or past, has a fundamental role in this huge chessboard.

And one of the characters around whom more uncertainties revolve is Yamato, son of Kaido. Let's see others together spoiler for ONE PIECE 984 after those presented a few days ago, this time accompanied by images that you can see below.

As usual, the weekly story is opened by the mangaka with mini cover adventures, with Pound revealing who he is to his two daughters, who are stunned. We then enter Onigashima again, where Luffy and Yamato start talking after a brief confrontation. Most of the revelations revolve around Yamato: the character has witnessed the execution and death of Oden Kozuki twenty years earlier and from there he was inspired to fulfill his desire to open Wanokuni's doors to the world. In addition to this, he found Oden's diary in Kuri, making it his own bible.

In addition to revealing that Yamato has been in close contact with Ace, Luffy discovers that the character is actually a woman when she takes off her mask. Despite being called "Kaido's son", Yamato decided to call himself a man to become like Oden. And it seems more that it has not yet revealed its true strength.

In the rest of the chapter we also see Nico Robin and Jinbe, well integrated between the enemy ranks, plus Izo and Nekomamushi and the raid of Law and the Red Sheaths in Onigashima. What do you think of the spoilers of ONE PIECE 984? The manga will be on hiatus next week and will come back with a cover and color pages.