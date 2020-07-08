ONE PIECE 984: Oda shows the true face of Yamato, that's who's under the mask

Share it:

Surprises continue to arrive in this period ONE PIECE. From the introduction of Wanokuni to the strength of Kaido, from the characters connected to the Pirate King to the secret of Yamato, there are many news and events that Eiichiro Oda is inserting in this phase of his manga.

And the latest chapters of ONE PIECE focused on Yamato. Quoted by King for the first time, the Kaido's son he showed himself a few chapters after the first mention, and he did it in an explosive and sudden way, landing with a blow Ulti dei Tobi Roppo. The move used reminds exactly that of the father, even if of less intensity.

Yamato then introduces himself to Luffy as Kaido's son and takes him to a secluded place to be able to speak privately, face to face. And just on this occasion, Yamato removes the mask covering her face, revealing the features of a beautiful woman with long and light hair. Despite the fact that he is always defined as a man, Yamato is actually a woman who, however, decided to call himself as a male to follow the inspiration of Oden Kozuki and embody his spirit.

A choice that in some way comes close to that of Izo and Kiku, who have made the opposite path. What will Yamato reveal in ONE PIECE chapter 985?