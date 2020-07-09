Entertainment

ONE PIECE 984: Kaido getting ready, what will the emperor have in mind?

July 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Fire Festival which is being held in Onigashima will upset the whole world of ONE PIECE. We still don't know how and in what direction, but Luffy and his companions will certainly cause an important cataclysm. Obviously the participation of old and new characters including Yamato will be required to make this happen.

After chapters, and then months, to talk about possible announcement of Kaido, fans are seeing that moment approaching. As we all know, Kaido plans to reveal several things to his crew and then to the whole world: the alliance with Big Mom, a joint speech between Kaido and Orochi and finally a news related to Yamato.

On the first two, ONE PIECE fans have little doubt and they will certainly be speeches of circumstance, the first to be shown. And soon they will become reality given that Kaido took the central stage together with King, Queen and Jack in ONE PIECE 984. However, the emperor could make all three announcements together, therefore already from the next chapter of the manga, out between two weeks, we could read what Kaido has in store for Yamato.

READ:  Euphoria Season 2 Release date, Cast and Story

Yamato who seems to have no intention of following his father since he recently met Luffy and chose to team up with him. How will the situation evolve in Onigashima?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.