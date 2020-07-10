ONE PIECE 984: a shadow threatens to ruin the plans, is it a clash in the open sea?

Share it:

For several years now Eiichiro Oda has anticipated that in ONE PIECE there will be a big fight between Luffy and Kaido. The novice and the emperor will contend, together with their respective crews and alliances, the possession of the island of Wanokuni. With each chapter that is published, readers are getting closer to the important battles.

While Kaido is preparing for an important announcement and, in the meantime, Luffy discusses with Yamato, there are also other characters who move behind the scenes of ONE PIECE. Together with the new meeting between Izo and Kiku, Marco warns that he has spotted a strange shadow at sea. The former Whitebeard commander then takes off again and heads offshore.

As we saw a few chapters before, Perospero he is sailing on the waters around Onigashima thanks to the candy power of his Devil Fruit. It is not known if he is the shadow to which Marco refers, but at the moment he is the only character that Eiichiro Oda has shown us outside of Onigashima, in addition to the rest of the Big Mom crew who apparently momentarily dispersed.

We are therefore expecting us in the next chapters of ONE PIECE uno clash between Marco and Perospero? It will be difficult for the second to fight in that state but both contenders risk enormously since if they fall into the sea they will certainly die.