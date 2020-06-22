ONE PIECE 983: the force of thunder upsets Onigashima

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Manga still a lot to the clash between Luffy and Kaido that will upset all the balances of Wanokuni and beyond: the island will have important consequences on the whole world of ONE PIECE. Maybe Luffy will use the Gear Fifth to beat Kaido, maybe not, but meanwhile readers of the manga are facing some completely unexpected developments.

MangaPlus was uploaded on Sunday 21 June on the official platform chapter 983 of ONE PIECE, available for free and legally. Before the break announced by Eiichiro Oda, the manga continues with the events of the island.

After a mini-adventure focused on the expected meeting between Pound and his two daughters, we are taken out of Onigashima, into the sea around Wanokuni, where Marco and the others are still sailing. But there is also a bad figure nearby: Perospero, one of Big Mom's strongest children who, thanks to his power of candy, plows the waves and is determined to take revenge on Luffy, King and Marco. Pirates of Big Mom will not tolerate the alliance with Kaido.

In the pleasure district, Chopper and Usopp escaped from the fury of Big Mom who instead headed for Nami to retrieve Zeus. The girl is therefore in danger while Sanji is looking for prostitutes in the area and is not aware of what is going on. On the central stage, Momonosuke has already been crucified and a grim fate awaits him shortly, while Zoro is experiencing more and more difficulties due to the many Gifters.

After a very short parenthesis with Kidd, let's go back to Luffy and the most important part of chapter 983 of ONE PIECE. The protagonist is forced to face Ulti and Page One who show the main characteristics of their Devil Fruits. In the battle, Luffy seems to be temporarily worse and when he is about to use the Gear Fourth unexpected help arrives: a man with a hannya mask hits Ulti in the same move Kaido used to defeat Luffy.

The figure loads Luffy under his arm and runs away, claiming to have waited for the pirate for so long. In the final cartoon he presents himself as Yamato, son of Kaido. What will happen in chapter 984 of ONE PIECE?