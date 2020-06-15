ONE PIECE 982: the original tables of Eiichiro Oda's chapter leaked online

Share it:

Mangakas work briskly on the tables of their chapters and this can also cost an effort of 18 hours a day for seven days a week. Some work with new digital media, others such as Eiichiro Oda pack their manga with the classic manual style. However the chapters of ONE PIECE and the others still arrive filtered.

In fact, the tables prepared by the mangaka undergo a digitization project by the publishing house which then further modifies them to paginate them and insert the texts in the cartoons. So what would a ONE PIECE page look like without these changes?

The network has emerged original tables of ONE PIECE 982, chapter published on MangaPlus on Sunday 14 June. Obviously the images will be spoilers for those who are not on par with the Japanese publication, therefore do not look at the tweets at the bottom of the news if you are in this condition.

The first page presented corresponds to the second of chapter 982, immediately after the mini-adventure, with Kaido and Orochi celebrating in the Onigashima palace. You can see how the characters are properly inked but of course there are various pencil marks and the texts have not been entered in pen. Obviously on the left there is also the blue stamp of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Among other images, the chapter 982 of ONE PIECE she also focuses on the Sasaki fishman and the return of Big Mom, infuriated by the characters in front of her. And there is not even a small hint to Nekomamushi, Marco and other individuals from this pirate world. It is certainly interesting to be able to observe these behind the scenes of a mangaka like Eiichiro Oda.