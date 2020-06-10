Entertainment

ONE PIECE 981: the chapter surprises us with a flamboyant return

June 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

ONE PIECE it is full of characters that sooner or later, if they have not been officially killed by Eiichiro Oda, make their appearance. Whether it's in the mini cover adventures or in the pages of contemporary stories, there will often be these unexpected returns. In chapter 981 of ONE PIECE there are some.

Wanokuni is an island closely linked to Oden Kozuki and, therefore, to the crew of Gol D. Roger. In fact, we saw the past of ONE PIECE thanks to a flashback at the beginning of act three, but it should not be forgotten that the true shogun of the island began as a pirate thanks to the Whitebeard crew.

Unfortunately, the emperor died two years before the current events, with the Marineford war, and together with his godson Portgas D. Ace. But the ashes of his will remain alive and this has led Nekomamushi to search for Marco the Phoenix already during the Whole Cake Island arc. Just Marco makes an appearance in surprise in the finale of ONE PIECE chapter 981 where it blocks the advance of the Big Mom pirates, making them sink into the turbulent waters of the samurai island as King had done a few days before.

READ:  Friends Cast Reuniting, Check out When and Where

A return that fans certainly liked and which is accompanied by the same Nekomamushi but also from Izo, another Whitebeard fleet commander and former samurai serving Oden Kozuki. It is not known yet if they have brought other men with them, but this duo will certainly be able to help in the fight against Kaido.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.