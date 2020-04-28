ONE PIECE 979: surprise already the first spoilers and an image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By now we are all aware of the difficult period that Weekly Shonen Jump is going through due to the Coronavirus. The stop two weeks ago adds to that of Golden Week, the Japanese holiday week held in early May and which causes the magazine to stop every year during this period. Therefore ONE PIECE will arrive on May 11th.

However, the magazine seems to be ready to go on sale and some network leakers have already managed to get their hands on it since the very first ONE PIECE spoilers chapter 979, well in advance of the usual times. Attention that, despite being accompanied by an image that you can see at the bottom, spoilers must be taken with pliers due to the lack of context to carry out the translations.

In ONE PIECE 979 we will learn that Kanjuro has never been to Onigashima, while it was not Kaido but King who summoned the Six Flying Warriors to the hall. There, King talks to them about Kaido's son and gives them the job of finding him. Up for grabs even one battle to get one of the highest places in Kaido's crew, which some of the Six Flying Warriors yearn for, especially Sasaki and Who's Who. Furthermore, they were captains of their pirate crews before joining Kaido's and therefore have a strong pride that forces them to obtain the position of All-Stars.

Finally, Kaido's son does not yet appear in this ONE PIECE chapter. What do you think of these contents?