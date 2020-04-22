ONE PIECE 978: the very first spoilers are dedicated to the 6 new arrivals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is definitely not a good time for manga and anime lovers: the Coronavirus has hit Japan hard forcing several breaks including ONE PIECE. The work born from the genius of Eiichiro Oda is at a really important point in history, the one immediately preceding a real storm of unimaginable proportions.

As the first week off is almost over, we will see ONE PIECE on Sunday again MangaPlus and for the occasion, chapter 978 will be published. As always happens in these cases, the first spoiler details about the weekly episode that will come out start to emerge on the net. For the moment, the limited information disclosed focuses on the Six Flying Warriors, a group of the Kaido army of which we already knew two elements.

After X-Drake and Page One we thus become aware of the entire group consisting of these six characters who for the first time will make their appearance all together. The spoiler for ONE PIECE 978 are the following:

We see the Six Flying Warriors in the chapter ;

; Two of the members are women and are beautiful;

The names of the four remaining warriors derive from English, Hungarian and Japanese card games;

Some of these are Reversi, Hanafuda and Monte, while another seems to be called Black Maria;

The bounties of these six pirates are not revealed;

Onigashima Numbers are not seen but there is a dialogue about them or with them;

Page One is doing well despite the clash with Sanji ;

; There will be a character with a mask, it is not clear who;

The cards of King, Queen and Ace are shown.

There is a lot of anticipation for this ONE PIECE chapter and more complete spoilers will undoubtedly arrive tomorrow. What do you expect from ONE PIECE 978?