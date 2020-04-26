ONE PIECE 978 is on MangaPlus: the invasion of Onigashima begins

Share it:

Two weeks have passed since the last chapter of ONE PIECE. Act three of Wanokuni is in full swing with the protagonists who have finally managed to detach themselves from the mainland to take off and head towards Onigashima. Chapter 978 on MangaPlus continues the story of this war against the emperor Kaido.

The chapter 978 of ONE PIECE he does not immediately take us back to the mansion of Kaido, but rather focuses on the samurai fleet that is about to arrive in Onigashima. After a short interlude related to the mini-adventure of Bege, where Laura and Chiffon thank the Firetank pirates, we see the many ships cross the Strait of Onigashima. The path then opens with a bay that gives directly onto the gigantic iconic skull, while around there are some patrols of enemy pirates.

Thanks to a ranged attack of Usopphowever, any risk of being discovered early has been eliminated. While the samurai descend from the ships, they slowly sink the boats: it is the symbol of their determination since they will either conquer Onigashima or die in the intent. Obviously the Mugiwara do not dare in the least to sink their ship, as do the other pirates.

Meanwhile, Kin'emon uses his own fruit to transform the warriors' clothes into Kaido's, so that the enemy will not notice the false forces until later in the battle. The new clothes also arrive for Luffy, Nami, Zoro and company. In the mansion, however, Queen is giving a show while the Six Flying Warriors who are completely shown are gathered. The next chapter of ONE PIECE will be released in two weeks, on May 11th.